Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 2,362 Phillips 66 $PSX

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $29,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,750. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Heim bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.97 per share, for a total transaction of $125,970.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,056.71. This trade represents a 9.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $129.8020 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.01. The stock has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $140.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $144.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

