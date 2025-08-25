740 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Acquired by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6%

IWF opened at $445.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $431.48 and its 200 day moving average is $397.80. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $452.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

