Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in MFS MUNI INC TR $MFM

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MFS MUNI INC TR (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,872 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,845 shares during the quarter. MFS MUNI INC TR comprises about 1.1% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of MFS MUNI INC TR worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MFS MUNI INC TR by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,267 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 110,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS MUNI INC TR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS MUNI INC TR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS MUNI INC TR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,288,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFS MUNI INC TR by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 65,114 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter.

MFS MUNI INC TR Trading Up 1.4%

MFS MUNI INC TR stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. MFS MUNI INC TR has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $5.78.

MFS MUNI INC TR Dividend Announcement

MFS MUNI INC TR Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

