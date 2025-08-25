Bank of Hawaii Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa America cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:BMY opened at $47.8420 on Monday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

