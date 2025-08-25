Apexium Financial LP Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Apexium Financial LP grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,816 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $11,527,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 6,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $754.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $730.31 and its 200-day moving average is $656.98. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $822.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total transaction of $46,557,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 237,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,059,219.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,343,464.11. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,803 shares of company stock worth $235,276,424. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

