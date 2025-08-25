Widmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 1.2% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of CAT opened at $435.0040 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $441.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.75. The company has a market capitalization of $203.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.87.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,970. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

