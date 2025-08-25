Bank of Hawaii Has $1.86 Million Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,515,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,663 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $32,724,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $27,150,000. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $26,073,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $19,886,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $50.9850 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.00. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 48.53%.The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. GFL Environmental’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th were paid a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GFL. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

