Ark Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.87 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Ark has a market capitalization of $85.82 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00000721 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000444 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000349 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2017. Ark’s total supply is 190,864,628 coins and its circulating supply is 190,863,752 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.