Bank of Hawaii Sells 2,609 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,014,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,159,000 after buying an additional 1,306,783 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Newmont by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,934,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,458,000 after acquiring an additional 191,940 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,748,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,936,000 after purchasing an additional 228,116 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,407,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Newmont by 15.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,772,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,237 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $162,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,381.34. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $132,221.82. Following the sale, the director owned 41,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,715.16. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,246 shares of company stock worth $1,373,251. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Stifel Canada raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.90 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Newmont from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC set a $74.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Newmont Trading Up 0.8%

Newmont stock opened at $70.6610 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23. Newmont Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.15.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

