Comparing Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) & Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) and Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynagas LNG Partners has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and Dynagas LNG Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste $1.72 billion 5.69 $743.97 million $20.75 15.72 Dynagas LNG Partners $157.46 million 0.85 $51.55 million $1.09 3.32

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has higher revenue and earnings than Dynagas LNG Partners. Dynagas LNG Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and Dynagas LNG Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste 37.14% 19.91% 14.77% Dynagas LNG Partners 33.92% 15.92% 6.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste pays an annual dividend of $23.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Dynagas LNG Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste pays out 111.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dynagas LNG Partners pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and Dynagas LNG Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste 0 2 0 0 2.00 Dynagas LNG Partners 0 0 0 0 0.00

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste presently has a consensus price target of $310.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.98%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is more favorable than Dynagas LNG Partners.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste beats Dynagas LNG Partners on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán. It provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services. The company also offers non-aeronautical services, such as leasing of space at its airports to retailers, restaurants, airlines, and other commercial tenants; catering, handling, and ground transportation services, as well as engages in the various commercial operations. In addition, it holds concessions to operate the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and various airports in Colombia, including the Enrique Olaya Herrera Airport in Medellín, the José María Córdova International Airport in Rionegro, the Los Garzones Airport in Montería, the Antonio Roldán Betancourt Airport in Carepa, the El Caraño Airport in Quibdó, and the Las Brujas Airport in Corozal. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

