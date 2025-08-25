Bank of Hawaii Invests $644,000 in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TKO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in TKO Group by 425.0% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TKO Group alerts:

TKO Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $185.6470 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.08 and its 200-day moving average is $162.77. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 0.72. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.16 and a 52-week high of $194.76.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%.TKO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In related news, major shareholder Lake West Voteco L.L.C Silver bought 1,579,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.32 per share, with a total value of $249,999,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,158,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,376,411.44. The trade was a 61.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe bought 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.59 per share, with a total value of $166,198.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,863.73. The trade was a 55.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,725 shares of company stock worth $12,501,561. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TKO shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on TKO Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TKO Group from $182.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on TKO Group from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on TKO

TKO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.