Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $319.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $232.57 and a 12 month high of $321.89.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

