Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Has $255,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 93.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,670 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $68.51 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.14. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

