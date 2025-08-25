Comerica Bank Purchases 21,816 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,816 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cencora were worth $24,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cencora by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,193,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,256 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth $399,508,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Cencora by 43,561.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,598,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,607,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,429,000 after buying an additional 1,364,433 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 4,459.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,321,000 after buying an additional 975,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $1,461,138.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total value of $4,266,106.98. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 311,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,271,982.06. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $9,993,789. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $292.2490 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.48 and its 200-day moving average is $280.87. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $309.35.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COR

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.