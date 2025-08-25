Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,707 Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $894,764,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 103,901.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,824 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,401,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,030,000 after purchasing an additional 672,306 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,963,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,984,000 after purchasing an additional 500,764 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,083,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,648,000 after purchasing an additional 205,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $536.84 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $595.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.09.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,687.50. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $636.36.

Get Our Latest Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.