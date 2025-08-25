Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 6,638 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,638 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $33,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 282,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 84,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after buying an additional 17,607 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.08.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $139.2960 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $128.22 and a one year high of $238.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

