Virtus Advisers LLC Invests $170,000 in Knife River Corporation $KNF

Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KNF. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knife River in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Knife River in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Knife River by 31,200.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Knife River by 501.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Knife River in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Knife River alerts:

Knife River Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of NYSE:KNF opened at $91.95 on Monday. Knife River Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $108.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.38). Knife River had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $833.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Knife River has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Knife River from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Knife River in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knife River has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Knife River

About Knife River

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.