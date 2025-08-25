Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Acquires 68,945 Shares of MFS HI YLD $CMU

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MFS HI YLD (NYSE:CMU – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,945 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned about 1.39% of MFS HI YLD worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of MFS HI YLD in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS HI YLD by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,179,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 176,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MFS HI YLD by 32.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MFS HI YLD by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS HI YLD in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. 32.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS HI YLD Stock Up 0.2%

MFS HI YLD stock opened at $3.2750 on Monday. MFS HI YLD has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39.

MFS HI YLD Dividend Announcement

MFS HI YLD Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0165 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

