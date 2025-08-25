Bank of Hawaii Acquires 56 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Allstate were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Allstate by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,629 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Allstate by 25.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,424,710,000 after buying an additional 2,374,684 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 613.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,482,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,627,000 after buying an additional 2,134,893 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 25,026.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,273,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,785,000 after buying an additional 1,268,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1,303.3% during the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 824,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,021,000 after buying an additional 766,058 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Down 0.7%

ALL opened at $205.1590 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Corporation has a 52 week low of $176.00 and a 52 week high of $214.76.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 18.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $202.00 target price on shares of Allstate and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALL

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.