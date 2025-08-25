Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 2,830,273 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 64,544.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,834,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,830,273 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $176,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $689,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $607,000.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.6%
VXUS stock opened at $72.35 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $72.46. The company has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.68.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
