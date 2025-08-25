Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,531 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $27,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,403,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,673,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,488 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,606,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,696,415,000 after acquiring an additional 306,430 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,814,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,865,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,638,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,974,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,584,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,144 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.2%
Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $47.8420 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa America cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.
Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.
