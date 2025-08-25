MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $894,764,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 103,901.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,824 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 92.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,401,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,030,000 after acquiring an additional 672,306 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,963,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,984,000 after acquiring an additional 500,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 23.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,083,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,648,000 after buying an additional 205,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $536.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $551.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.09. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $636.36.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

