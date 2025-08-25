Insulet Corporation $PODD Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1,316.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,850 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $50,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 27,298.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 664,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,744,100,000 after acquiring an additional 661,717 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 34.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,686,000 after buying an additional 297,734 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,163,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,668,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,276,553,000 after buying an additional 178,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Insulet by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 738,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,881,000 after buying an additional 125,710 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $330.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.35. Insulet Corporation has a 52 week low of $180.31 and a 52 week high of $334.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.25. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PODD. Wall Street Zen upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $328.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.71.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

