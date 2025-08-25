Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75,182.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 492,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,004,590,000 after purchasing an additional 491,695 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,648.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 375,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,029,000 after purchasing an additional 354,374 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 273.2% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 455,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,901,000 after purchasing an additional 333,308 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4,900.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 210,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,774,000 after purchasing an additional 206,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 831,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,216,000 after purchasing an additional 204,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII stock opened at $269.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.57. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $293.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%.The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.42%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $449,867.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 21,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,938.32. The trade was a 8.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HII. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

