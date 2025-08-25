Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. $WBA

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,538 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on WBA shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

