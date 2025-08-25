ICONIQ Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Aon plc $AON

ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 318.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,350,000 after buying an additional 2,288,397 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,108,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,634,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in AON by 56,460.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 761,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,052,000 after buying an additional 760,516 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AON by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,864,000 after buying an additional 469,238 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “cautious” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $426.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up previously from $401.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.18.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $374.4670 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $359.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $323.73 and a 1-year high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

