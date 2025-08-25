WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 173,531 Shares of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation $USAS

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,936,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,531 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Americas Gold and Silver were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Americas Gold and Silver by 494.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 122,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 273,321.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 207,724 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Americas Gold and Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Americas Gold and Silver by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 428,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 19,696 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Americas Gold and Silver by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 648,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 221,500 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.30 price target (up from $1.00) on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americas Gold and Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.30.

Americas Gold and Silver stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $686.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

