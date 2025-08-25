WealthTrust Axiom LLC Purchases 1,680 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,235,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,621,000 after buying an additional 1,156,735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,232,000 after acquiring an additional 437,947 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,080,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,002,000 after acquiring an additional 740,605 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,563,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,140,000 after acquiring an additional 401,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,343,000 after purchasing an additional 94,164 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP stock opened at $48.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average is $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

