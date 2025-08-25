WealthTrust Axiom LLC Trims Position in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises 1.7% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,992,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,191,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,503 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,542,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Nutrien by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,105,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,951,000 after buying an additional 721,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 16.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,923,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,583,000 after purchasing an additional 710,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nutrien from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.65.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $57.8130 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.73. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 5.25%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 78.14%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

