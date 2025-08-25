WealthTrust Axiom LLC Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF $FLDR

WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 34,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 469,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,555,000 after acquiring an additional 137,749 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 397,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,919,000 after buying an additional 94,120 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 226.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 132,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 91,661 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 286.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 82,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 358.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 43,814 shares during the period.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

FLDR stock opened at $50.3150 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average of $50.09. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.73 and a 1 year high of $51.9967.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

