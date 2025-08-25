Apexium Financial LP Makes New $222,000 Investment in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $3,122,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,833 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $692,716,000 after purchasing an additional 47,708 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 9.5% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Medtronic by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 160,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.7% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,042,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $93,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $92.6210 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The firm has a market cap of $118.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.73 and its 200 day moving average is $87.99.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 78.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair raised Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.15.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

