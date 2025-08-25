Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $252.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.37 and its 200 day moving average is $231.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.