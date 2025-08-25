WealthTrust Axiom LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ternium S.A. $TX

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ternium by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Ternium by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ternium by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Price Performance

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $33.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.53. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TX. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ternium to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Ternium from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

