Luminist Capital LLC Purchases 137 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Luminist Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Luminist Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Luminist Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 561.4% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,663,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,607,000 after acquiring an additional 52,878 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 151,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 400.2% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $297.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $221.40 and a one year high of $298.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.00.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
