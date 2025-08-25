Luminist Capital LLC Purchases 137 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Luminist Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Luminist Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Luminist Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 561.4% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,663,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,607,000 after acquiring an additional 52,878 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 151,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 400.2% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $297.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $221.40 and a one year high of $298.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.00.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.