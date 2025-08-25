Martingale Asset Management L P Has $763,000 Position in Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,204 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 826.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Jackson Financial stock opened at $98.5270 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,641.84 and a beta of 1.46. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $115.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of ($471.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 1.73%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,333.33%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

