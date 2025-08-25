APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stake in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $20,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 223,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.10.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,711,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,908.20. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $62.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $66.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

