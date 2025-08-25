10,883 Shares in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF $SMLF Purchased by Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC

Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,147,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,311,000 after purchasing an additional 394,121 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,349,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1,926.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 270,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,268,000 after buying an additional 257,284 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,933,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 630,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,215,000 after buying an additional 149,460 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SMLF opened at $72.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.62. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $74.69. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

