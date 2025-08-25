Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 48.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Carnival by 9.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Carnival by 0.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Carnival by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Carnival by 2.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Carnival by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 70,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Stock Up 6.9%

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $31.2880 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.87. Carnival Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%.Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Carnival from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carnival from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Carnival from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Carnival from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,078.50. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

