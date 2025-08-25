Virtus Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 2,378 Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Veralto by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veralto by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Veralto by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,197,000 after purchasing an additional 153,814 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veralto by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Veralto by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLTO opened at $109.0850 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.55 and its 200 day moving average is $99.16. Veralto Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $85,266.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,938.15. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VLTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

