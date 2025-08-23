Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $8.34 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,484,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,360,494,000 after purchasing an additional 720,447 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its holdings in Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after buying an additional 18,956,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,282,398,000 after buying an additional 891,326 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,726,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 39,194.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,517,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.52.

NYSE HD opened at $412.9960 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $410.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.57.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,672 shares of company stock valued at $16,827,675. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

