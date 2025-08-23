Allstate Corp Acquires 1,436 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,746 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 76.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Workday from $321.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.76.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock opened at $221.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.71. The firm has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.33 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total value of $1,437,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 178,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,168.62. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 72,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $17,383,945.11. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,679,111.17. This trade represents a 41.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,005 shares of company stock valued at $79,203,523. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

