Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,612,000 after buying an additional 198,528 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 605,725 shares in the company, valued at $69,016,306.50. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $296,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 160,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,977,838.30. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,339,230. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.39.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.2%

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $114.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $142.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $121.83.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

