1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $52.28 Million Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,156,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,600 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of Affirm worth $52,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 1.4% during the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 42,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 140.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,544,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,074 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 148.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 78,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 46,645 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 4.8% during the first quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Affirm by 59.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 152,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 56,921 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Stock Up 6.7%

AFRM stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 3.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average of $58.97. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Affirm from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Affirm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Affirm from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.74.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In related news, CAO Siphelele Jiyane sold 15,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 242,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,164,400. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 167,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $13,412,184.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,715 shares of company stock valued at $49,194,321 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

