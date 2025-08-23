Compound Planning Inc. Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,573 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $78.4040 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $90.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.69.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,566,938.84. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on NIKE from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group began coverage on NIKE in a report on Sunday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

