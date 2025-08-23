Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $555,847,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Snowflake by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,968,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,406 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 22.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,587,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,293,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Snowflake by 26.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,088,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,384,000 after purchasing an additional 647,176 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 925,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,955,000 after purchasing an additional 565,561 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW opened at $196.7910 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.93. The firm has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.74 and a beta of 1.22. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $229.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Snowflake from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. CICC Research started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.22.

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 424,852 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.35, for a total transaction of $93,191,286.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $36,303,960.45. The trade was a 71.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.36, for a total value of $82,144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 292,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,090,389.60. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,916,826 shares of company stock worth $637,835,052. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

