Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,149,097 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF $EZU

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,290,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149,097 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $2,251,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $787,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 392,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,457 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,680,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,911.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 94,358 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of EZU stock opened at $61.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $46.02 and a 1 year high of $61.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.40.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.