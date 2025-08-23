Allstate Corp Has $1.90 Million Stake in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 46.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 678.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Baker Hughes by 76.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average is $40.76. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. Baker Hughes Company has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,481.06. The trade was a 44.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

