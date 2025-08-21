Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,768,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,759 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $311,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 18,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 416,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $105,149.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,352.30. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,178.90. This represents a 17.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.62.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV stock opened at $192.0750 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.67. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $252.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

