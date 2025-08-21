SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF $RWR Stock Position Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,212,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 16.85% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $318,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWR. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 322.7% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $97.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.43. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $109.48.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.