Algert Global LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after buying an additional 110,772 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 51.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:XOM opened at $108.5440 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

